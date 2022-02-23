Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Vista Oil & Gas from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE VIST opened at $6.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $602.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.