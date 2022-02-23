Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%.
VIST traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26.
Several analysts recently commented on VIST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.
About Vista Oil & Gas (Get Rating)
Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Oil & Gas (VIST)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.