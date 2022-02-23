Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%.

VIST traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26.

Several analysts recently commented on VIST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 918,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 269,155 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 62,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

