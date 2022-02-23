Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Price Target Cut to $1.72

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from $2.04 to $1.72 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.97% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.
Shares of VGZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,421. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.45.
Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
