Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Price Target Cut to $1.72

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from $2.04 to $1.72 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $2.60 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Shares of VGZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,421. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vista Gold by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,594,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.