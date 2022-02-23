Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.40) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.61% from the company’s current price.

VMUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.58) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.59) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.59) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.12).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 197.45 ($2.69) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 189.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 191.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.23. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 159.45 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.97).

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.23), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($9,242.70).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

