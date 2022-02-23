Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. 1,109,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,886,045. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $57.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

