Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter.

Shares of VIR opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $73.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,063 shares of company stock valued at $26,109,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 191,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 148,193 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

