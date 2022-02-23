Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter.
Shares of VIR opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $73.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,063 shares of company stock valued at $26,109,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
