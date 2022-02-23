Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

VINP stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $681.74 million and a PE ratio of 17.80. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 27,543.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 110,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

