Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
VINP stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97. The company has a market capitalization of $681.74 million and a PE ratio of 17.80. Vinci Partners Investments has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $18.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.
