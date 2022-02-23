Vestcor Inc Trims Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.59 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

