Vestcor Inc Sells 269 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vestcor Inc decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 214.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $48,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 20.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.87.

VMC stock opened at $183.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $157.80 and a one year high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

