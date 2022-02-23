Vestcor Inc Sells 162 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Vestcor Inc lowered its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $237.30 on Wednesday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.28 and a 200-day moving average of $244.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

