Vestcor Inc Reduces Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,888,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,562,000 after buying an additional 79,525 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 74,767 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 487,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRS opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

