Vestcor Inc Makes New $319,000 Investment in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joel Albert Friedman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,303 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BFS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

NYSE:BFS opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 156.16%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

