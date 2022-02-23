Vestcor Inc Cuts Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after acquiring an additional 806,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after buying an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,372,000 after buying an additional 567,239 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,029,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,825,000 after buying an additional 99,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

