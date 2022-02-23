Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases Earnings Results

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRT stock traded down $8.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 698,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,070. Vertiv has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Get Vertiv alerts:

VRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1,258.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 859,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 796,053 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 388,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after buying an additional 224,356 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertiv (Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.