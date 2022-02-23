Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,833,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,158,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $345,057,000 after buying an additional 1,938,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,341,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.