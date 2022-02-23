Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 22,917 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,917 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

