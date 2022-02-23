Verition Fund Management LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Z-Work Acquisition were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $612,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:ZWRKU opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWRKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.