Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $94,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of BKH stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

BKH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.