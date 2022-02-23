Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 353.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,018 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $8,792,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter worth about $1,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.74, for a total transaction of $928,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,502 shares of company stock worth $58,038,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH opened at $93.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.03 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.52 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

