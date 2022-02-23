Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Vericel posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of VCEL stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $32.94. The company had a trading volume of 24,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,041. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3,325.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. Vericel has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $68.94.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $596,876.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock valued at $832,727. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

