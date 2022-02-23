VAULT Price Down 30.6% This Week (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $649,911.34 and approximately $272.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00003217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042692 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.12 or 0.06930666 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,677.21 or 0.99662477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00046924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00050088 BTC.

VAULT Coin Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 534,404 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

