Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – ) by 33,643.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,716 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

BNDX stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $53.27. 4,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,794,591. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

