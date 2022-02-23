Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 18.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $36,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 167.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. 17,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,386,447. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

