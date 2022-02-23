Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,637. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $82.65.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.