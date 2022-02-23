Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,974 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 201% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,321 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 397,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,327. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $60.90 and a 52 week high of $70.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.80.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGK. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.