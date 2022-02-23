Valvoline Inc. (VVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

Valvoline has raised its dividend by 51.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Valvoline has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valvoline to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

