Valvoline Inc. (VVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
Valvoline has raised its dividend by 51.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Valvoline has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valvoline to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.
Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.36.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.
VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
