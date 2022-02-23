Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,296 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,295. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.42. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

