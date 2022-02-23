Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,800 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.87. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $212,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.