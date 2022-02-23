Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in MSCI were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MSCI opened at $521.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $554.07 and a 200-day moving average of $605.69. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.01 and a 52 week high of $679.85.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.
MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.
