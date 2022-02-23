Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.81. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,233 shares of company stock valued at $10,298,405. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

