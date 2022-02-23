Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.67.

USNZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous dividend of $0.02. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.37%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

