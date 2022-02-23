UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Purchases $326,022.00 in Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $326,022.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,994 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,869.18.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $461,159.20.
- On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $44,408.70.
- On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $852,725.79.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $304,912.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $624,251.13.
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88.
- On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37.
NYSE USER traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. 254,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,446. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82. UserTesting Inc has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $15.98.
UserTesting Company Profile
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
