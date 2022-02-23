USDX (USDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One USDX coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, USDX has traded flat against the US dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008796 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00009784 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

