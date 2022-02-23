Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Universal Insurance worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at $125,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 110.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

UVE opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on UVE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

