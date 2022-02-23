United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
USM opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.13.
United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About United States Cellular
United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
