United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

USM opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.13.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 3.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in United States Cellular by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,642 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,489 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

