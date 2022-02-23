United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter worth $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $121,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of UMC stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nomura lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.