United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 173.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Okta by 3.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Okta by 5.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Okta by 172.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Okta by 6.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA stock opened at $168.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.65.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

