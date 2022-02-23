United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,076,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,817,000 after acquiring an additional 306,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 451,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,548,000 after acquiring an additional 97,120 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,035,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.70.

ICE stock opened at $123.12 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.56 and a 200-day moving average of $127.29.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.