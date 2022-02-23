United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 711.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $223.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.37. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.40 and a 52 week high of $240.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.50.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

