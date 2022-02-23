Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Price Target Raised to €39.00 at UBS Group

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from €38.90 ($44.20) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Uniper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Nord/LB downgraded Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Uniper from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uniper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.32.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. Uniper has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

