Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($40.34) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($44.32) target price on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.97 ($42.01).

UN01 opened at €36.69 ($41.69) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88. Uniper has a one year low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a one year high of €42.45 ($48.24).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

