Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4873 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever has raised its dividend by 11.2% over the last three years. Unilever has a dividend payout ratio of 62.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unilever to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.0%.

NYSE:UL opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. Unilever has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Unilever by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

