UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Receives €17.98 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €18.31 ($20.80).

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCG. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($22.16) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 21st.

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

