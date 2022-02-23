UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €80.00 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €80.00 ($90.91) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($96.48) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.83 ($75.94).

Shares of FME stock opened at €60.16 ($68.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is €57.65 and its 200 day moving average is €60.33. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a twelve month high of €71.14 ($80.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

