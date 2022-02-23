UBS Group AG Sells 101,671 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101,671 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $59,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 582.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 433,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,550,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $58.03 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

