UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,047 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $61,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.58.

NYSE:DGX opened at $130.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.05. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

