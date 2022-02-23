UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) Shares Down 0.5%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $237.82 and last traded at $237.82. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.97.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 11.37% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

