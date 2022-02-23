Two Sigma Securities LLC Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock worth $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.67.

BDX opened at $264.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.86. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

