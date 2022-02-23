Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 31,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,158 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New in the 2nd quarter valued at about $763,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 573.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 35,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 23.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $29.41.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - April New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.