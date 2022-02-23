Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 92,878 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.26. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $100.49.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

